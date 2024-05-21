Govt lax in addressing crimes against women: Alka Lamba

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 20

Alka Lamba, president, All-India Mahila Congress, today said the incidents of crime against women were the most common in Haryana. “Ministers here are accused of sexual assault against women, but no action has been taken against them,” she said, while mentioning an incident involving a female wrestler from Haryana, which drew widespread attention.

Lamba, along with Sudha Bharadwaj, president, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, attended a programme organised by Santosh Beniwal, Secretary, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, in Darba Kalan village of the district on Monday, where they appealed for votes for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Kumari Selja from Sirsa.

At this event, Lamba targeted the government on the issue of women’s safety. She stated that due to the government’s “lax” working system, women of Haryana are forced to live in fear. She said that although the government had enacted a law for 33 per cent reservation for women, it is being ignored. Women were also overlooked during the elections, she alleged. She said if the Congress government is formed in Haryana, it will be the first state to have Assembly elections with 33% reservation.

Meanwhile, Sudha Bharadwaj, President, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, commented on the farmers’ agitation, saying that the farmers from across the country sat on the Delhi border for a year, and more than 750 farmers lost their lives.

