Govt likely to start mustard purchase on MSP by March 25

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 14

Even as the arrival of mustard has started in certain areas of Hisar and Sirsa districts, the government procurement agencies are unlikely to start purchase of the crop on the minimum support price (MSP) in a week. However, private purchasers are offering below the MSP rate to farmers, who bring their produce to mandis, citing low market prices and moisture in the yield.

Sources said, “The Haryana Government is likely to start the procurement of mustard tentatively on March 25. This is 11 days behind last year’s procurement schedule. In 2023 rabi crop season, the procurement started on March 14.”

“Though officials of the state government have directed the district administrations to make elaborate arrangements for

the procurement of mustard and wheat, a final date for the start of the government purchase of the crops is yet to be decided,” the sources said.

The tentative dates for the start of the mustard and wheat procurement have been fixed at March 25 and April 1, respectively.

The Central Government has fixed the MSP for mustard at Rs 5,656 per quintal and Rs 2,275 per quintal for wheat, respectively. However, farmers have started bringing their mustard crop in markets. Private arhtias are offering Rs 600 to

Rs 1,000 less than the MSP for the mustard crop.

Agriculture experts said the early and timely sown mustard crop was ready for harvesting. Pawan Garg, who is former president of the Arhtias Association in the Hisar grain market, said, “At present, the market rate of the mustard is around Rs 5,200 per quintal. Some farmers have arrived with fresh mustard yield in the market. As the crop contains around 20 per cent moisture, arhtias deduct at least 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the yield.”

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has decided to set up 104 mandis (purchase centres) in the state for the procurement of mustard. The department has asked the authorities concerned to ensure necessary arrangements for the purchase of the crop in their respective districts.

Farmers said the low market price of mustard had inflicted another blow to them. They said farmers had already suffered massive losses due to recent hail storms and rains.

A Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rajiv Malik said the government should immediately ensure procurement of mustard on the MSP. He said, “We will visit mandis in Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts tomorrow and demand that mustard should be purchased on the MSP.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Hisar #Minimum Support Price MSP #Sirsa