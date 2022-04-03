Government: Masks not must now

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

As Covid cases are going down, the Haryana Government today issued a notification that from now, there is no need to wear masks in public and workplaces. It withdrew its order dated May 27, 2020, vide which the wearing of face mask was made mandatory.

“No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing face masks in public/ work places,” said today’s notification.

It added, “However, the public is advised to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance are desirable.”