Government: Masks not must now

Chandigarh, April 2
As Covid cases are going down, the Haryana Government today issued a notification that from now, there is no need to wear masks in public and workplaces. It withdrew its order dated May 27, 2020, vide which the wearing of face mask was made mandatory.
“No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing face masks in public/ work places,” said today’s notification.
It added, “However, the public is advised to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance are desirable.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna