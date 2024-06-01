Govt must make action plan to check water shortage: AAP

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 31

Aam Aadmi Party state chief and INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency Sushil Gupta today criticised the state government for shortage of water and said that the state should learn water distribution management from the Delhi government.

‘Learn from Delhi Govt’ In Delhi too, which is ruled by the AAP government, there is an acute shortage of water. However, the government prepared its summer action plan and managed the situation by rational distribution of water, checking wastage and taking action against the tanker mafia. — Sushil Gupta, state chief, AAP

AAP leader Sushil Gupta said, “There is a shortage of water across Haryana and the state government is responsible for the situation and mismanagement. The temperature is hovering around 50 degrees Celsius. On the one hand, there are several areas where there is an acute shortage of water, and on the other hand, there are some villages where crops are getting damaged due to flooding. The government has no plan to stop water wastage and ensure its equal distribution.”

“Residents of Haryana are paying the price for the mismanagement by the state government. In Delhi too, which is governed by the AAP government, there is an acute shortage of water, but still the government is managing the situation well. The government prepared its summer action plan and managed the situation by rational distribution, checking the wastage of water and taking action against the tanker mafia,” he added.

Gupta said, “The state government should learn from AAP and Arvind Kejirwal. Haryana should also have its summer action plan and stop wastage of water. If the state government is not able to do these things, we are ready to give our services to them and save the people from the shortage of water.”

