Haryana Govt nod to 4% quota in promotions for disabled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Following in the footsteps of the Centre, the state has decided to provide 4% reservation in promotions to persons with disabilities (PwDs) in all government services.

The new quota will be applicable with effect from April 18, 2017, when the new Right to Persons with Disabilities, 2016, came into force.

“On the Centre’s pattern, the state has also decided to grant the benefit of reservation in promotions @4% to the PwDs covered under the Act,” an order of the Chief Secretary said.

On May 17, 2022, the Centre, on the directions of the SC, had decided to provide 4% quota to the PwDs.

A senior officer told The Tribune that now 4% of the promotions in Groups A, B, C and D would be earmarked for the PwDs. “However, there will be no reservation in the single-cadre post,” he added.

An employee, who got disabled after entering into service would be entitled to the benefit of the reservation, the order added.

Meanwhile, Subhash Lamba, chief, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, welcomed the government’s decision.