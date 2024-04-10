Govt orders banks to stop transactions of gurdwara panel

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 9

The state government has asked various banks in Haryana to suspend the financial transactions, including withdrawals, in respect of the bank accounts of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) till further instructions.

A letter dated April 6 to the zonal and regional heads of various banks said the government had received a representation on the allegations of financial irregularities that might be committed by the office-bearers of the executive committee of the HSGMC. The matter being inter-se dispute of members of the committee, the case will be referred to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission.

The matter is also sub judice before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, wherein, the court has stayed the proceedings, dated March 28, of the committee regarding the election of office-bearers of the executive committee.

In view of apprehensions of embezzlement and withdrawal of amount from the accounts of the HSGMC expressed in the wake of the said proceedings, such withdrawals may invite legal complications and may even be contemptuous.

The banks have been asked to issue instructions to all concerned branches that no financial transaction should be allowed in respect of the accounts of the HSGMC throughout the state until further instructions. Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh community members today met Gurdwara Election Commissioner HS Bhalla and submitted a memorandum demanding HSGMC elections soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

