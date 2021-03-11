Govt planning to provide 14,000 houses to poor in Haryana: Local Bodies Min

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta said the government had a plan to provide 14,000 houses to the poor in the state.

After chairing the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, here on Thursday, he told mediapersons that the Haryana Government was working tirelessly for the upliftment of the poor and the needy persons.

He said the condition of roads and education level were being improved in the state.

“Existing roads are being repaired. A number of development works, including new roads and sewerage treatment plants, are being constructed. Similarly, the education level is being improved in the state,” said Gupta.

Twelve grievances were tabled at the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee today, Gupta added.

He further said nine grievances were disposed of while three were kept pending for the next meeting.

While hearing complaints, Gupta instructed officials that they should work for the public interest in such a way that people didn’t have to make rounds of offices and ministers for the redressal of their grievances.

After the meeting, Gupta also spoke to non-official members of the redressal committee, who gave suggestions for development works in the district.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Radaur MLA Dr Bishan Lal Saini, Mayor Madan Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Naveen Ahujawere also present on the occasion.