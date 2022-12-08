Govt prepares action plan to conserve water

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

The Haryana Water Resources Authority has taken several steps towards water conservation in the state. Haryana has become the first state in the country to prepare an action plan at the block level.

Haryana Water Resources Authority’s Chairperson Keshni Anand Arora stated this while presiding over a seminar on “Jal Samwad-Jal Journalism” organised here today.

Arora said to ensure community participation in water conservation, training programmes would soon be organised at the panchayat level. The seminar was organised by the Chief Administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority, Ajit Balaji Joshi, on the initiative of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In his keynote address environmentalist and Magsaysay awardee water man Rajendra Singh expressed his views on water conservation.

