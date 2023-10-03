Govt primary school students to stage Ramleela

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 2

With an aim to familiarise students with the Indian culture, history, and mythology, along with nurturing their drama and acting skills, the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad has decided to organise a Ramleela competition for students of government primary schools across the state.

Students from classes one to five will take part in the play. District Education Officer Rajpal said, “The students will rehearse between October 5 and 15. The Ramleela will be performed on October 16,”

During the contest, the school authorities have been instructed to create a video of the play and upload it on Twitter and Facebook apps with hashtags.

#Karnal