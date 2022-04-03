Govt purchase yet to start in mandis

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 2

High moisture content in the wheat produce, being brought to the state’s grain mandis, has become a matter of contention in the crop’s procurement. The wheat produce brought to Gharaunda Grain Market on Saturday had 14-16 per cent moisture content much higher than the 12 per cent accepted by the government procurement authorities.

Better Price Private traders procured 70 quintals of wheat above the MSP at the Gharaunda grain market

The MSP of wheat is Rs2,015 per quintal

But a new avenue for the farmers have opened in private players who are even paying more then the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is Rs 2015 per quintal for wheat. Ashok Sharma, secretary market committee, Gharaunda, confirmed that private players had procured 70 quintal wheat at Rs 2,040-2,050 per quintal.

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Virender Singh said the produce arriving at the mandi is quite less. “We are expecting that the pace will pick up from Monday onwards,” he added.

In other grain markets too, the procurement has started. In Nissing, Karnal and Nigdhu grain markets, 145 quintals, 45 quintals and 60 quintals wheat arrived on today.

Meanwhile, the arhtiyas (traders) have blamed the authorities for under-preparedness for the procurement process. Rajnish Chaudhary, Chairman, Haryana Anajmandi Arhtiyas Association, said the arthiyas were yet to receive gunny bags.

He added that the request to improve the road connecting the grain market with Hansi road hadn’t been met. “Despite several requests and reminders to the authorities, this road was not repaired. It is a major road that connects several villages with the grain market but it is filled with potholes due to which the farmers have to face inconvenience,” said Rajnish Chaudhary.