Govt recasts purchase committee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The Haryana Government has reconstituted the High-Powered Purchase Committee.

To be headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the committee will have Mool Chand Sharma, Minister for Industries and Commerce, and Jai Prakash Dalal, Finance Minister, as members. The minister-in-charge and administration secretaries of the indenting departments will also be members.

The Administrative Secretary of the Finance Department, Industries and Commerce Department, and head of the Indenting Department will be the other members. The Director-General, Supplies and Disposal, will be secretary of the committee.

