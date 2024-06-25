Govt recasts purchase committee

Chandigarh, June 24
The Haryana Government has reconstituted the High-Powered Purchase Committee.
To be headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the committee will have Mool Chand Sharma, Minister for Industries and Commerce, and Jai Prakash Dalal, Finance Minister, as members. The minister-in-charge and administration secretaries of the indenting departments will also be members.
The Administrative Secretary of the Finance Department, Industries and Commerce Department, and head of the Indenting Department will be the other members. The Director-General, Supplies and Disposal, will be secretary of the committee.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra