Govt running away from public issues: Former Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 30

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP regime kept on running away from discussions on public issues in the winter session of the state Vidhan Sabha. “The Congress raised many issues connected with the people of the state but the government was not even ready to discuss those,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference here today.

He maintained that the party MLAs raised the demand for an increase in the price of sugarcane, the issue of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and other issues of public interest in

the Assembly.

“The government is adamant on not raising the price of sugarcane. It is playing with the future of educated and qualified youth through the HKRN,” said Hooda. He pointed out that the government did not allow the motion regarding the issue of liquor scam to be presented before the House, which showed its ill intention.

Questioned about the allegations of molestation levelled by a woman against a state minister, Hooda said there should be an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Replying to a question on provision of 75 per cent reservation in jobs, the former Chief Minister said the scheme remained only on paper and was not implemented anywhere. Speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Hooda said the Congress is continuously making preparations to make the second phase of the yatra successful in Haryana.

While addressing Congress workers in Bhiwani today, Hooda said, “The benefits like old-age pension and welfare schemes for the poor are not being provided under the guise of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). The Congress also raised voice against this in the assembly, but the government is not ready to mend its ways.”