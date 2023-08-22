Govt running from probe into Nuh violence: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP regime in Haryana has proved to be a government of lies, division and loot and would be ousted by the people of the state.

“The Congress has emerged as the clear political alternative and will form the government with full majority,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference here today.

He remarked that the massive turnout of people at the Congress meeting organised in Hisar on Sunday had transformed the programme ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ into ‘Vikalp Aapke Samaksh’.

“Such programmes will now be organised at district level, and then in all 90 Assembly segments under the leadership of the party’s state unit president Chaudhary Udaybhan,” he informed.

Replying to a question, Hooda remarked that the state government was running away from holding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence, adding that the Congress would raise the issue in the upcoming session of the state Assembly.

“This government is trying to create a rift in the state’s brotherhood and social harmony, somewhere in the name of caste and somewhere in the name of religion. The debt on the state is increasing and progress has come to a standstill,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister said the condition of roads in the entire state is pathetic, alleging massive corruption in the construction of roads.

