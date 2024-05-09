Haryana's BJP Govt safe, several MLAs in touch with us: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 8

To garner the support of people, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held two roadshows in the Nilokheri and Indri Assembly segments on Wednesday. He said, “The government is safe. Several MLAs of the Opposition are in our touch.” He said this in response to a question on the withdrawal of support by the three Independent MLAs.

“During elections, it does not matter who goes where. Many MLAs are in touch, so there is no need to worry. The elections will continue for a while,” said Khattar.

About his roadshow, Khattar interacted with the people and went to fields to know about the issues of farmers and labourers. He said, “I have completed roadshows in the Assandh, Israna and Samalkha Assembly segments. Today, I will cover the Nilokheri and Indri Assembly segments and will go to the Gharaunda segment tomorrow. After completing one round of the roadshow in all nine Assembly segments, I will go for the second round. People are giving full support to the BJP,” said the former CM.

During the public address, he sought votes for the development works done by the BJP government in state and country. He highlighted the steps taken by the government to bring transparency in the system and check on corruption. He further said that they had eradicated nepotism and provided jobs to the deserving ones.

Khattar said he had run the government in the state for nine-and-a-half years based on the PM Modi’s model. “On the suggestion of PM Modi, we have chosen my successor, Nayab Singh Saini, as the Chief Minister in the state. Modi has himself asked me to come to Delhi to make me a Lok Sabha candidate, so I am contesting elections from here,” he added.

