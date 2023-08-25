Govt schools in poor condition, claims Abhay

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 24

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said the condition of government schools in the state was pathetic as a number of government schools didn’t have adequate teachers and basic infrastructure.

He said there were

not even benches for children to sit in some schools of the state.

“For the last 20 years, the condition of schools in Haryana has been getting worse as no attention was paid to the government schools by the Congress and the BJP. Today the situation is that the buildings of a number of government schools are in a dilapidated condition,” said INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

Addressing the ‘Parivartan Padyatra’ in Yamunanagar district on Tuesday, he said government schools would be rejuvenated if the INLD government was formed in the state in 2024 Assembly elections.

The INLD is holding this parivartan padyatra in the state and today was the 171st day of the yatra.

The parivartan yatra started from Budia town of Yamunanagar district and passed through several villages, where residents of the villages welcomed Abhay Chautala, Arjun Chautala and other party leaders.

