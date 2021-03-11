Govt should check spread of disease in cattle: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, August 18
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded that the government should work on a war footing to deal with the lumpy skin disease (LSD).
He said thousands of animals had fallen prey to the disease and more deaths were being reported, but the government had not shown the necessary urgency to deal with the situation so far.
“The government should lay emphasis on disease treatment, sampling and vaccination. Arrangements should be made to organise medical camps in every village and keep infected animals away from healthy ones. Along with the government, animal owners also need to take special precautions to prevent the spread of infection,” he said.
The former CM also demanded special grants and compensation for cattle farmers and gaushalas. “Destitute animals are being taken out from gaushalas due to lack of adequate grant from the government,” he said.
“We demand that the government should give a grant of Rs 50 per day per cow to the gaushalas. If the government does this, not a single destitute animal will be found on the road. This demand of gaushalas was also raised by the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha, but no attention was paid by the government, which is leading to a situation where helpless cattle have to bear the brunt,” he said.
During the Congress regime, he started the animal insurance scheme for just Rs 100, but the BJP government stopped that scheme. “Not only the livestock owners, but even the common people have also to bear the brunt of this neglect of the government as there has been a huge reduction in milk production, which has led to an increase in the milk price. Keeping in mind the widespread impact of the disease, the government will have to prepare a special strategy ,” he said. — TNS
Organise medical camps
- The government should lay emphasis on disease treatment, sampling and vaccination
- Arrangements should be made to organise medical camps in every village and keep infected animals away from healthy ones
- Besides the government, animal owners should also take special precautions to prevent the spread of infection
