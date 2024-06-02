Govt staff involved in poll ‘irregularities’: Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 1

BJP candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar today said that some individuals had indeed committed irregularities during the Lok Sabha elections. A list of such people and employees, who were involved in irregularities, had been handed over to the government.

Tanwar, while addressing BJP workers in the Tohana and Narwana constituencies of the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, said that it was unfortunate that government employees were engaged in such activities, as it posed a threat to the Constitution. Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala accompanied Tanwar.

Tanwar had recently handed over a list of some government officials from Sirsa and Fatehabad to Chief Minister Nayab Saini who allegedly had disrupted the BJP’s election campaign. The list also includes several BJP leaders, who allegedly did not support the party candidate during the elections. Besides, the name of a present MLA was also on the list.

Tanwar claimed that the BJP would win the Sirsa seat by a large margin.

Barala indirectly targeted former minister Devender Babli and said that those who took credit for the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government had abandoned their principles and allied with the Congress. He added that there was significant enthusiasm among the party workers and the public at every booth.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sirsa