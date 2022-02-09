Haryana Govt staff to attend office on regular basis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

With the decline in Covid cases, the state government today issued an order that all employees or officers “shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from February 9”.

“Heads of Departments or Heads of Offices shall also ensure that all employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly,” added the government order.

Earlier, on January 21, the government had restricted the attendance of officers below the level of Under Secretary and all Group C and D officials to 50 per cent up to February 5.