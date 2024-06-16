‘Govt stopping SCs from joining state civil services’

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 15

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala today accused the Haryana Government of not giving fair opportunity to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) recruitment in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kaithal, Randeep Surjewala said, “The government has been stopping eligible candidates of SC and BC communities from becoming HCS officers. The list of HCS released yesterday has exposed the anti-SC and anti-BC face of the BJP government. It has also been proved that there is no way left for the children of the poor to get appointment in the HCS.”

“On one hand the candidates belonging to Ravidasia and Valmiki communities are being stopped from becoming HCS officers and on the other hand, the candidates belonging BCs (A) and BCs (B) are being stopped from even reaching the HCS recruitment interviews. The reserved posts are not being filled by the government and the eligible candidates are being forced to run from pillar to post for jobs. In the recruitments in 2022 and 2023, the posts of SC and BC officers were left vacant,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kaithal #Kurukshetra #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala