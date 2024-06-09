Govt to fill 50K vacant posts: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that 50,000 vacant posts of various categories would be filled soon. Besides, Group-D jobs would also be made available to the youth.

Himmat Singh sworn in as HSSC chairman Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday administered the oath of office to Himmat Singh, the new chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), at a swearing-in ceremony held at Haryana Niwas

Before his appointment as HSSC chairman, Himmat Singh had served as Additional Advocate General, Haryana

Saini congratulated the new chairman and expressed hope that he would discharge his new responsibilities with full dedication and meet the aspirations of the state’s youth

The Chief Minister highlighted that during the last nine and a half years, the youth had shown full faith in the transparent and merit-based recruitment process of the state government and its other welfare policies

Saini emphasised that Haryana was the only state government that has provided jobs to youth purely on merit without ‘kharchi-parchi’ (bribery and favouritism)

The announcement comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth and support their aspirations in Haryana.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with mediapersons after administering the oath of office to Himmat Singh, emphasised the continuation of a transparent recruitment system for government jobs.

Saini said that the state government had always honoured the youth’s aspirations and soon the government was going to fill 50,000 vacant posts in various departments. He added that the government had given jobs purely on the merit basis without discrimination, and this transparent recruitment process would continue in the future as well.

“It is a matter of pride that the youth’s faith in the functioning of the government has increased as they are getting government jobs without any ‘Kharchi-Parchi’ (bribery or favouritism), which was prevalent in previous governments,” he claimed.

Asked about the recent Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment on awarding additional five marks under the socio-economic criteria in case of Group C and D category posts, the Chief Minister said that an earlier Bench of the honourable court had appreciated the criterion intended to benefit candidates from poor families. However, the subsequent Bench may have had a different perspective.

“The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the candidates. We will soon take up the matter in the Supreme Court and strongly advocate for it to ensure justice to the youth,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the socio-economic criteria were introduced to provide employment opportunities to members of poor families, who did not have government jobs.

He accused Congress leaders of misleading the public with a false propaganda on the issue. He claimed that Congress leaders were instigating the youth by claiming that their future was bleak, whereas, in reality, it was the future of Congress that was in darkness.

