Haryana Govt to highlight PPP benefits at Summit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the best way to eliminate corruption was to reduce human intervention and that’s why the state government had ensured e-governance through portals with emphasis on digitisation. The fight against corruption had become even more decisive as India assumed the G-20 presidency.

“Haryana is hosting the first Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting under the G20 Summit in Gurugram from March 1 to 4. On the occasion, information about the Haryana government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and IT-based welfare schemes will also be displayed,” said the CM.

“The PPP scheme makes citizens able to take benefits of government schemes and services by sitting at home through online medium. It also brings transparency in the system and eliminates middlemen so as to stop ineligible people from taking advantage of any scheme,” Khattar added.

