Govt to set up lab to test construction material

Kurukshetra, June 22
The state government has decided to set up a laboratory to test the quality of construction material used in varoius development works in Thanesar. The lab will help the Public Health and Engineering Department in executing development works and also benefit the general public.
Minister of state for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said, “To check the quality of the construction material of civil works, it has been decided to set up a quality control lab. It will have testing equipment worth lakhs of rupees. It will also benefit the neighbouring districts”. The minister said various other works will be carried out in the Thanesar area to improve the sanitation and drinking water facility.
To improve the sewerage system, about 2,500 feet long sewerage line will be laid, while tubewells will be setup by the Public Health and Engineering Department at Masita House, Bank Colony, and Khatapur colony. These tubewells will benefit the adjoining colonies too and ensure better water supply.
