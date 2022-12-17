Govt under fire over nurses' selection

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 16

The BJP-JJP regime in Haryana is under fire for not according due preference to state youth in the recruitment of staff nurses.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda has castigated the state government for scrapping the criterion of registration with Haryana Nurses Registration Council for getting selected as staff nurse in the state. “Neither the policy, nor the intention of the state government is right. The youth of Haryana, who are already reeling under unemployment, have been denied priority in selection as staff nurses in the state,” Hooda said in a statement issued here today.

Earlier, registration with the Haryana Nurses Registration Council was mandatory for selection as staff nurse in the state. Now, nurses registered with the All-India Nursing Council or the nursing council of any other state, too, have been made eligible for the post of staff nurse in Haryana.

Deepender Hooda demanded that the criterion of registration with Haryana Nurses Registration Council be restored.