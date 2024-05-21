Govt’s family, property ID schemes are scams: Satpal Brahamchari

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in the grain market on May 22 said Satpal Brahamchari, Congress candidate for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat on Monday. He invited the people to reach in large numbers at the city markets where Rahul would address the rally.

He also said that former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with all senior party leaders, would be present at the rally.

Brahamchari on Monday held over a dozen public meetings in the city and also held a roadshow in the main markets here. He started his canvassing in the morning by paying tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s statue in Ambedkar Park near the bus stand. He conducted door-to-door campaign from Mission Chowk to Kalupur Chowk and met shopkeepers and businessmen and appealed to them to vote for him.

Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar, Mayor Nikhil Madaan and other Congress leaders were with him during the campaigning.

While addressing the gathering, Brahamchari said people were fed up with the BJP government’s anti-people’s policies and were waiting for the polling day to teach them a lesson.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Brahamchari said there was a big scam in the property ID and family ID schemes. The agency conducted a wrong survey of the properties due to which people were forced to make rounds of the MC offices and Atal Sewa Kendras to get their property IDs corrected, he said. He said the government had made complete payment to the company even after the property survey was found to be wrong.

Similarly, by feeding wrong data in the family IDs, the people had been deprived of their ration cards. Pensions of the elderly were cut and they were forced to go to the banks and offices to correct their pension documents, Brahamchari alleged.

Brahamchari said after the Congress attained power in the state, all portals would be closed and the schemes — parivaar pehchan patra (PPP) and property IDs — would be done away with. As much as Rs 6,000 pension would be given to the elderly and 10 kg ration would be given to the poor after making their yellow cards.

Brahamchari said the shopkeepers told him during the door-to-door campaign about theft in their shops, which showed there was no control on crime in Sonepat. He assured the traders that after coming to power, all criminals would be put behind bars.

Elderly, poor suffered By feeding wrong data in the family IDs, the people had been deprived of their ration cards. Pensions of the elderly were cut and they were forced to go to the banks and offices to correct their pension documents. — Satpal Brahamchari, Congress candidate

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Sonepat