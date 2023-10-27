BJP-JJP Govt's taken state to destruction, says Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

On the completion of nine years of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s regime, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged that the BJP-JJP government took Haryana from the heights of development to the depths of destruction.

The state declined from being the top investment destination during the Congress government to number one in unemployment, inflation and atrocities, he claimed, adding that the state used to be the number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, law and order and development until 2014.

The present government did not establish a new power plant, a railway line, a big project or industry. “What is the government celebrating? Instead, it should apologise to people,” he said.

Family ID, property ID and “Meri Fasal, Mera Byora” have become sources of corruption. “After committing a scam worth crores, the government had to blacklist the firm conducting the property ID survey,” he stated.

