BJP-JJP Govt's taken state to destruction, says Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, October 26
On the completion of nine years of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s regime, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged that the BJP-JJP government took Haryana from the heights of development to the depths of destruction.
The state declined from being the top investment destination during the Congress government to number one in unemployment, inflation and atrocities, he claimed, adding that the state used to be the number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, law and order and development until 2014.
The present government did not establish a new power plant, a railway line, a big project or industry. “What is the government celebrating? Instead, it should apologise to people,” he said.
Family ID, property ID and “Meri Fasal, Mera Byora” have become sources of corruption. “After committing a scam worth crores, the government had to blacklist the firm conducting the property ID survey,” he stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...