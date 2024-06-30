GPF statement of govt staff uploaded

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Haryana has uploaded the annual general provident fund (GPF) statements of Haryana Government employees and Haryana cadre IAS officers for the year 2023-24 on the website https://cag.gov.in/ae/harvana/en and HRMS-Employee portal https://intrahry.gov.in.

A spokesperson of the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Haryana said the GPF subscribers of the Haryana State Government are advised to download their annual GPF statements for 2023-24 from either of the websites mentioned above.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.