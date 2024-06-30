GPF statement of govt staff uploaded

Chandigarh, June 29
The office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Haryana has uploaded the annual general provident fund (GPF) statements of Haryana Government employees and Haryana cadre IAS officers for the year 2023-24 on the website https://cag.gov.in/ae/harvana/en and HRMS-Employee portal https://intrahry.gov.in.
A spokesperson of the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Haryana said the GPF subscribers of the Haryana State Government are advised to download their annual GPF statements for 2023-24 from either of the websites mentioned above.
