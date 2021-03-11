GPS of Haryana Power Dept vehicles out of order

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, August 12
As the GPS of the Power Department officials’ vehicles was not found to be working, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has directed the officers to fix the responsibility of the officials concerned to monitor and analyse the GPS data.
It also directed MD Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to inquire into the supervisory lapse in Gurugram where power connections were released without adequate electrical infrastructure.
Inquiry ordered
During a hearing on August 10, it came out that under Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam for June 2022, the GPS of 14 vehicles was not functional. Accordingly, the explanation of 14 SDOs has been called for.
The observations came during a resumed hearing of a suo motu petition on the issuance of regular electricity bills to consumers.
As the officials have not been staying at their place of posting, the GPS data of the officials’ vehicles is of great relevance. During a hearing on August 10, it came out that under Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for June 2022, the GPS of 14 vehicles was not functional. Accordingly, the explanation of 14 SDOs has been called for. Director Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) submitted in the case of the Delhi zone, the GPS device of eight vehicles of different officers has been reported non-functional.
The Commission directed the DISCOMS to fix the responsibility of the officers entrusted to monitor and analyse the GPS data of the vehicles, as, “in a case of non-functioning of GPS device, it is required to be reported to the service provider immediately for taking corrective action within 2 days.”
The Commission has taken serious note of the facts as to how the supervisory officer can be absolved of the responsibility for illegal actions being performed under their jurisdiction, when connections were released in Gurugram without adequate electrical infrastructure.
