Grace marks pushed 6 from B’garh to NEET’s top position

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 12

The ongoing row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) following 67 candidates scoring cent per cent across the nation this time also has a connection with Jhajjar district as six of these candidates reportedly appeared for the exam at a centre that was set up in Bahadurgarh town there.

As per sources, all these six candidates belonging to different parts of Jhajjar and surrounding area reportedly secured Rank 1 after being awarded grace marks as compensation for the loss of time as they were given wrong question papers. Three exam centres were set up in private schools at Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district for the NEET-UG test.

“The distribution of wrong question papers wasted 30 to 35 minutes of the candidates at the exam centre of my daughter in Bahadurgarh on May 5. The papers having codes of Q,R,S,T were given to the examinees in place of the papers having code of M,N,O,P. No extra time was given to the examinees to compensate for the loss that occurred due to negligence of the centre authorities,” said Ram Niwas, the father of an aspirant from Machhrauli village. He said that later, a group of 12 parents approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the loss of time during the exams following wrong distribution of the papers. The case is pending.

Meanwhile, activists of the Nyay Sangharsh Samiti, a social outfit, today submitted a memorandum to Jhajjar SDM Ravinder Yadav wherein they demanded re-examination.

“The replacement of the papers after half an hour also caused tension among the examinees. No extra time was given to the examinees, which is unfair to them. Moreover, there is no transparency in grace marks awarded to some candidates. Hence, we demand re-examination,” said Ramesh Kumar, convener of the outfit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar #Rohtak