Graft biggest issue in MC polls: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Terming corruption as the biggest issue in the municipal polls to be held on June 19, AAP state affairs incharge Sushil Gupta today said the party candidates would be announced after May 29.

Addressing a press meet on the launch of a video song titled “Haryana ke lal ko, ek mauka Kejriwal ko” ahead of the party’s May 29 Kurukshetra rally to be addressed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta said no official candidates had been declared for the 46 MCs. The song has been sung by AAP youth leader and noted singer Kulbir Dhanoda popularly known as KD.

“A party survey to select the candidates for the civic bodies is currently in progress and the names will be announced after the May 29 rally.”

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Ashok Tanwar said the AAP represented the common man in real sense and the May 29 rally would be a game changer in the state politics.

Prominent woman AA leader Chitra Sarwara claimed the party was growing from strength to strength with a large of number of women and youths joining its cadre with each passing day.