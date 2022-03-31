Graft case: Rs 17L recovered from former Superintending Engineer

Karnal, March 30
The Karnal police have recovered Rs 17 lakh from former Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Deepak Kinger, who was arrested last week from Faridabad allegedly in connection with viral videos showing he was taking money from his PA.
“Deepak Kinger was on five-day police remand. During the remand period, the police have recovered Rs 17 lakh from his possession,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.
The SP said that he was produced in court today after the completion of the police remand and sent to judicial custody. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...