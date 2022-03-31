Graft case: Rs 17L recovered from former Superintending Engineer

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

The Karnal police have recovered Rs 17 lakh from former Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Deepak Kinger, who was arrested last week from Faridabad allegedly in connection with viral videos showing he was taking money from his PA.

“Deepak Kinger was on five-day police remand. During the remand period, the police have recovered Rs 17 lakh from his possession,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

The SP said that he was produced in court today after the completion of the police remand and sent to judicial custody. —