Grain markets chock-a-block with paddy

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 5

Heavy arrival and slow lifting of procured paddy have marred the ongoing paddy procurement season as glut-like conditions can be witnessed in almost all grain markets of Karnal and Kaithal districts.

Farmers are hardly getting any space to unload paddy as heaps of paddy bags are lying in the grain markets. As per data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, of the total arrival of 27.21 lakh quintals of parmal varieties, the procurement agencies have purchased 23.10 lakh quintals in Karnal district. As many as 16.24 lakh quintals are lying in grain markets and purchase centres.

Power failure forces farmers to wait for hours Power failure at the Karnal grain market caused inconvenience to farmers, who had to wait for hours outside the grain market. They could not get gate passes as computers and the weighing machine were not functional

Farmers said since paddy arrival was allowed only between 6 am and 6 pm, there was chaos at the entry point daily. They said there should be no time restriction

Darshan Singh, a farmer, claimed that he had come around 7 am, but had to wait for four hours turn to get a gate pass

Sandeep Kumar, additional secy, Karnal market committee, said there was an issue due to power failure but it was resolved

Similarly in Kaithal district, of 28 lakh quintals, the agencies had lifted 14.8 lakh quintals until yesterday. As per officials, it is mandatory for the agencies to lift the crop within 48 hours of purchase to avoid glut-like conditions at purchase centres.

Farmers and arhtiyas said paddy arrival had picked up pace, so the authorities should speed up the lifting process. Trucks were seen there and labourers were loading paddy, but farmers said the number of vehicles must be increased. “Paddy arrival has picked up pace, but slow lifting has created a space crunch. The authorities must speed up lifting,” said Rajpal, a farmer in the Karnal grain market. The situation was similar in Assandh, Gharaunda, Kaithal, Cheeka and other grain markets.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president of the Karnal arhtiyas association, said due to slow lifting, farmers were hardly getting any space. “We have requested the procurement agencies to increase vehicles to lift paddy,” he said.

Karnal DC Anish Yadav said the agencies had been asked to speed up lifting. The situation would improve in a couple of days, he stated.

Kaithal DC Prashant Panwar said to ensure sufficient space to unload paddy and ensure smooth functioning, they had regulated the arrival system. SDMs had been asked to visit the grain markets regularly.

While chairing a meeting of officials today, Karnal Divisional Commissioner Saket Kumar also directed the authorities to keep a vigil on the procurement process.

#Kaithal #Karnal