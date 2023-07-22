Gram panchayat polls in 3 districts on August 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh has stated that the election schedule for the conduct of the general elections of panches and sarpanches of Gram Panchayat Ajampur, Block Naraingarh, Ambala district; Gram Panchayat Chabri, Block Jind, Jind district; Gram Panchayat Bhartana, Block Pillukhera and Gram Panchayat Rojkhera, Block Uchana, Jind district; and Gram Panchayat Juan-1, Block Sonepat, Sonepat district, has been issued.

He said as per the election schedule, nomination papers shall be presented from July 28 to August 3. The polling for these elections shall be held on August 13.

He stated that the Model Code of Conduct came into force from July 20 in respect of the Panchayati Raj Institutions where the polling was to be held on August 13. No officer/official connected with the election work in these institutions would be transferred from his/her present place of posting till the completion of the election process, he added.

#Ambala