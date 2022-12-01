‘Gram Sanrakshaks’ to administer oath to new PRI representatives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held an audio conference with thousands of Gram Sanrakshaks across the state and gave them directions on administering oath to newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Under the “Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021”, Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will ensure resolving the problems of villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.

Khattar directed the Gram Sanrakshaks that they must reach their respective allotted villages on December 3 and administer oath to the elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions. Apart from this, they will also cooperate in the making and distribution of Chirayu cards on December 10.

The Chief Minister further said in the first week of every month, he would communicate with the Gram Sanrakshaks so that their feedback on assigned tasks could be taken from them.

While inspiring the Gram Sanrakshaks to extend their social service to society, the Chief Minister said they should meet the sarpanch and other volunteers to discuss the core issues of the village allotted to them. He said they must solve the problems of the villages by coordinating properly with the departmental officials concerned. Last time, while reviewing the work of verifying the income in the Parivar Pehchan Patra, maintenance of parks and gymnasiums, maintenance of cremation grounds and anganwadis under the Shiv Dham Vikas Yojana, the Chief Minister urged that a committee of the youth, retired employees and officers of the concerned village be formed so that they could do social service.

While infusing the spirit of social service among the Gram Sanrakshaks, the Chief Minister said it was possible to work for society only when the efforts came from the heart. Assigning four new tasks, he said the Gram Sanrakshaks would also be evaluated on the basis of eight assigned tasks.

