Granthi gets 25-yr RI for raping minors

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 3

A “crime against women court” of the Additional Sessions Judge, Poonam Suneja, today sentenced Jasbir Singh (50), a granthi at a gurdwara in Baupur village in Cheeka in Kaithal district, to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping two minor girls.The imprisonment will run concurrently.

Besides, the court directed the legal services authority to ensure a compensation of Rs 5.50 lakh to each victim.

Advocate JB Goel, public prosecutor for the state, was assisted by advocate KL Bhardwaj in the case from the victim’s side.

The case was registered on February 6, 2019, on the complaint of the father of a girl under Section 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Cheeka police station against the granthi.