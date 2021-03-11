Gratuity fraud: Discom seeks police action against six officials

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 10

After the detection of a fraud of Rs 49.29 crore in Yamunanagar district, the authorities of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) have written to the police to initiate criminal proceeding against six officials of the nigam.

Sources said Bhupinder Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN) of the sub-urban division, Jagadhri, had written a letter to the SHO, city police station, Yamunanagar, mentioning the names of the six officials in this connection.

However, the higher authorities of the UHBVNL have issued show-cause notices to two XENs, who have been held responsible for the supervisory lapse in this fraud.

A special audit team of the UHBVNL had detected a fraud of Rs 49.29 crore in respect of transactions pertaining to the payment of gratuity in sub-urban division, Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district.

The team had submitted its interim report to its higher authorities recently.

The report claimed that most of the persons were not employees/ pensioners of the nigam (UHBVNL) to whom the said payment of gratuity have been made.

In its report, the special audit team has held responsible two XENs and six officials of the nigam for this fraud.