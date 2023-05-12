Greater f'aridabad roads plagued by potholes

DEEP potholes can be seen on almost all roads in Greater Faridabad, the urbanised part of the city with high-rise residential societies. These potholes put commuters at risk of accidents and vehicle damage, yet the MC authorities seem to be in slumber despite the formation of the FMDA, which is meant to expedite development work in the city.

SUBODH GROVER, faridabad

Improper garbage dumping a concern

A significant budget is allocated for beautification projects, yet not much attention is given to the timely lifting of garbage from streets. Garbage can be seen lying scattered or overflowing from dustbins on roads in the main market of Ambala Cantonment. The MC authorities should prioritise proper garbage disposal and offer relief to residents.

RAJAN KUMAR, ambala

No drinking water at new bus stand

DESPITE spending Rs 35 crore on the construction of the new bus stand, which was inaugurated last year with much fanfare, the authorities concerned are yet to provide safe drinking water facility here. Although an RO purifier has been installed, it does not provide water fit for human consumption. The saline water is even unfit for washing buses. RAMESH GUPTA, narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]