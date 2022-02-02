Karnal green belt lying neglected

The green belt developed between Sector 5 and 6 of Karnal is lying in a neglected state. Most plants in that outer green belt have got ruined due to negligence. The boundary of the green belt is broken and residents are using this belt as a short cut road.
– Dinesh Kumar, Karnal
Unauthorised ad boards a risk for motorists
Unauthorised advertisement boards at the turning point of Sector 9 facing Luxmi Nagar from the main road leading to Inco Chowk, are hindering the visibility for motorists. The pictures are quite conspicuous that such advertisements do not carry official permissions. This defaced the entrance of sector which is a face-lift of any residential areas identity. We hope that the Municipal Corporation authorities will set things right so that any untoward action is averted. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
