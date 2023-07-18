Green push for MSMEs

Chandigarh, July 17
The state government has issued a notification to promote the use of renewable energy in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). As per a notification by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the sources of renewable energy to be adopted by the MSMEs include application-based renewable energy, solar thermal applications, biomass gasifiers, upgrade of biomass-based boilers and other industrial equipment and machinery based on renewable energy.
The government will give interest subsidy at the rate of 5 per cent on a term loan of maximum of Rs 10 lakh per annum for three years to the industries. Haryana’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Policy, 2019, will be valid till April 25, 2024.
