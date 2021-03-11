Green tribunal stops mining on 3 sites in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 3

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed an order stopping mining of boulders and gravel on three sites in Mandoli Ghaggar (West), Mandoli Ghaggar (East) and Kanalsi villages of Yamunanagar district.

The NGT passed this order on May 31, 2022, while hearing an appeal filed by Mohinder Pal, who had alleged in his complaint that the mining firms JSM Foods Private limited and PS Buildteach were granted leases for mining sand only on the said sites.

The complainant alleged that the lease holders found new mineral boulder and gravel at sites, but they didn’t inform the Mining Department regarding the discovery. They indulged in illegal mining of boulder and gravel on sites, the complainant added.

The applicant requested the NGT to issue directions to the Haryana Government to stop mining activity by these firms at Kanalsi, Mandoli Ghggar (West) and Mandoli Ghaggar (East) villages.

He further sought directions to the Pollution Control Board and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to recover environmental compensation from the said firms for mining of boulder and gravel illegally without any environmental clearance or consent for mining of such minerals.

He also requested for issuance of directions to the authorities concerned to quash the mining permits issued by state government in favour of leaseholders for causing environmental damage due to illegal mining and for violating the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2012.

In its order, the NGT stated that the counsel for the applicant had stressed his prayer for interim relief restraining mining of boulder and gravels by respondents.

“Counsel for respondents has further stated that the respondents didn’t carry on, are not now carrying on and will not carry on mining of boulder and gravel from the mining sites in question,” reads the order of the NGT.

The order further reads, “Even though respondents shall be bound by undertaking given by their counsel, but we consider it appropriate to give specific direction that till further orders no mining of boulder and gravels shall be carried out on the mining sites in question by respondents.”

The order also reads that Director, Mines and Geology Department, Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, are directed to take all requisite steps for ensuring that no illegal mining of boulder and gravel takes place on the mining sites.

Gurjeet Singh, Mining Officer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, said they had written to their higher authorities requesting them to take appropriate action in this connection.

No mining of boulders, gravel

Even though respondents shall be bound by undertaking given by their counsel, but we consider it appropriate to give specific direction that till further orders no mining of boulder and gravel shall be carried out on the mining sites in question by respondents.

#illegal mining #NGT