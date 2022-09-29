Grievance committees reconstituted in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The Haryana Government has reconstituted the District Public Relations and Grievances Committees for all districts in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the monthly meeting of the Grievances Committee of Faridabad. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Rohtak. Home Minister Anil Vij will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Hisar.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Panipat.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Sonipat. Power Minister Ranjit Singh will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Mahendragarh and Jind. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Gurugram and Sirsa. Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Palwal and Ambala.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Karnal and Kurukshetra. Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Bhiwani and Nuh. Similarly, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment OP Yadav will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Panchkula and Jhajjar.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Yamunanagar.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Charkhi Dadri and Rewari. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh will preside over the meeting of the Grievances Committee of Fatehabad and Kaithal.