Grocer shot dead, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 21

A grocery store operator was gunned down by two bike-borne armed assistants just outside his store near Bilaspur Khurd village. One of the accused was nabbed by public while another managed to flee. The police are on the spot and are investigating. The police said, the incident took place around 7:45 pm on Thursday when the deceased identified as Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was at his grocery store near Ansal’s flats. In the meantime, two men came on a bike and fired on Deepak, who got critically injured after receiving more than five bullet shots. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

The nabbed assailant was handed over to the police. he was identified as Kailash. “We have caught one of them and the probe has revealed the decreased had liquor with one of them. They had an altercation and this was revenge,” said DCP, Manesar.