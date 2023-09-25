Grocer shot in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 24

A 65-year-old man was killed after a group of miscreants opened fire at him while he was sitting at his grocery shop in Jhanjhari village of the district today. The deceased has been identified as Jai Bhagwan.

The attack took place at around 10.30 am. Four to five miscreants arrived in a car and after parking it at a distance, came to the shop and started firing indiscriminately. Locals claim that they heard 15-20 rounds of firing.

Seeing him in a pool of blood, family members, neighbours and villagers rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Earlier, in 2019, some miscreants had opened fire at Jai Bhagwan, his brother Dharambir, and son Goldy at the shop. Goldy was accused of hatching a conspiracy regarding the murder of Vikas of Dadupur village and a relative of former sarpanch of Anjanthali village, Suresh, alias Babli. Vikas was murdered on January 17, 2019, and the trio were provided with police security. Jai Bhagwan was an eyewitness in the case.

His family said the security person given to Jai Bhagwan was on leave that day. “We have been given security, but the policeman provided to my brother was on leave. My brother was alone at the shop, and I went home for a meal. The assailants had come prepared,” said Dharambir.

While the reason behind the attack is yet to be determined, the police suspect it to be a case of old enmity. In his complaint to the police, Dharambir alleged the involvement of Naresh Anjanthali, brother of Babli, and Rahul Mundri in the case.

DSP Nayab Singh, along with an FSL team, visited the crime scene and collected the bullets. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan also reached the spot and reviewed the situation. “We have got some vital clues and investigation is underway. We will be able to comment only after the arrest of the assailants,” said the SP.

