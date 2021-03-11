Groundwater harder than canal water in Karnal: Report

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 29

The quality of canal water is much better than the groundwater being supplied to the households, commercial and government establishments.

Periodic tests vital Chemical and micro-biological tests should be done periodically to check the quality of the water so that the spreading of water-borne diseases could be controlled. — Amit Singh, Chief Chemist, Public Health Engineering Department

This has been revealed in a report of the state water testing laboratory of the Public Health Engineering Department, which says groundwater has higher content of total dissolved solids (TDSs), alkalinity and other minerals.

Groundwater has more hardness than canal water. The finding on the tap water is within the required limit, but as per the experts, there is a need to monitor the quality of water sources.

The Karnal Municipal Corporation collected water samples from various sources, including water supply tubewells, water supply at the Sector 12 HSVP office, Western Yamuna Canal, Bhakra Canal, and got these checked from the state laboratory. The outcome was shocking even for officials of both departments, said the sources.

During the visit of the Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta to the Karnal Municipal Corporation office, the issue of water quality had also been raised.

As per the report, the content of TDS in the water samples of Western Yamuna Canal and Bhakra Canal were 142 and 158 mg/litre, respectively, while it ranged between 406 and 427 mg/litre in different samples collected from water supply tubewells and from HSVP office.

The hardness in the water samples of Western Yamuna Canal and Bhakra Canal was between 110mg/litre and 120mg/litre, while in the samples of tap water, between 200 and 210 mg/litre.

The total alkalinity content was 130 and 140 mg/litre in the water samples of Western Yamuna Canal and Bhakra Canal, respectively, while it was between 230 mg/litre and 260 mg/litre. The desirable limit is 200 mg/litre. The contents of calcium, magnesium and other minerals were also higher in the tap water,

the report said.

