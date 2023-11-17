Group A, B cadres authorised to be designated as inquiry officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Haryana Government has empanelled 14 more inquiry officers. Additionally, in-service Group A and B officers are eligible to be designated as inquiry officers by the disciplinary authority for conducting departmental inquiries under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

In a letter addressed to all Administrative Secretaries and heads of departments, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has outlined the procedures for conducting departmental inquiries under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

WHO WILL CONDUCT INVESTIGATIONS Inquiries for Group A officers will be headed by an officer of Group A holding a position which is at least two pay levels above the person who is charged

Inquiries for Group B officers will be presided over by an officer of Group A who holds a position at least two pay levels above the person who is charged

For inquiries involving Group A officers drawing pay in the highest pay levels, designated inquiry officers from the list notified by the Government from time to time will officiate.

The 14 empanelled inquiry officers are Mahender Singh, ADJ (retd); Thakur Dass Ghopra, CE, HUDA, (retd); Rakesh Jolly, CE, HVPNL, (retd); Rakesh Manocha, EIC, PWD (B&R), (retd); Dr Parveen K. Garg, DGHS, (retd); Dr. Narender Kumar Arora, DGHS, (retd); Parminder Pal Singh, District & Sessions Judge (retd); Jagdish Khushdil, District & Sessions Judge (retd); Sant Parkash Sood, ADJ, (retd); Arun Kumar Goyal, CE/MD, (retd); Brigadier Nawal Kishore Ohri, Deputy Judge Advocate General, (retd); Anil Kumar Gandhi, Joint Secretary, (retd); Suresh Kumar Kharab, Executive Director (Engg), NBCC, (retd); and Ram Kishan Sharma, CE, UHBVN, (retd).

The letter further states that the competent authority reserved the right to appoint inquiry officers either from the lists of empanelled inquiry officers issued by the government or may choose to designate officers-in-service as inquiry officers, as deemed fit.