Group C posts: 3% quota for outstanding sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Haryana Government has decided to grant a separate quota of 3 per cent to eligible outstanding sportspersons (OSPs) and eligible sportspersons (ESPs) in any given year for Group C posts advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

For this purpose, the Sports and Youth Affairs Department shall create a separate quota and send a requisition to the HSSC for a separate recruitment drive for OSPs and ESPs to the tune of 3 per cent of the total Group C posts recruited by the HSSC in any given year.

As per a letter issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, the quota will exist within the departments of Home, Sports, School Education, Elementary Education, Jail, Forest and Wildlife, and Energy. The number of such posts will be 3 per cent of the total Group C posts recruited by the HSSC. Such posts will be advertised only for these departments.

