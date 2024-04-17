Group from Congo gets HAU insights

Hisar, April 16
A delegation led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Congo, Wabenga Kalebo Theo, today visited Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here to get updates regarding advanced agricultural techniques, research work and other innovations in the field of agriculture.
Some farmers and officials of the university were present in the meeting. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said the members of the delegation were given detailed information about the research being conducted in the university, especially over seed improvement. A discussion was held on providing special support to the delegation in the cultivation of basmati rice and maize.
He said detailed discussions were held to enhance cooperation between the progressive farmers of the state and the Republic of Congo to identify resources for rice production and facilitate technology transfer.
Prof Kamboj said economic development in Congo can be accelerated by adopting the latest technologies related to the agricultural sector. Special emphasis was laid on seed production, agricultural self-reliance, maize production and increasing global demand for organic products, besides reducing food wastage, adding value to agricultural produce, making better storage arrangements and investing in post-harvest processing facilities, a KU spokesperson said.
Ambassador Theo said the meeting between the delegations would give impetus to various ambitious works related to increasing international cooperation with scientists, students and farmers. Advanced technologies and innovations of the university will significantly improve the economy of the Republic of Congo.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...