Group from Congo gets HAU insights

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 16

A delegation led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Congo, Wabenga Kalebo Theo, today visited Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here to get updates regarding advanced agricultural techniques, research work and other innovations in the field of agriculture.

Some farmers and officials of the university were present in the meeting. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said the members of the delegation were given detailed information about the research being conducted in the university, especially over seed improvement. A discussion was held on providing special support to the delegation in the cultivation of basmati rice and maize.

He said detailed discussions were held to enhance cooperation between the progressive farmers of the state and the Republic of Congo to identify resources for rice production and facilitate technology transfer.

Prof Kamboj said economic development in Congo can be accelerated by adopting the latest technologies related to the agricultural sector. Special emphasis was laid on seed production, agricultural self-reliance, maize production and increasing global demand for organic products, besides reducing food wastage, adding value to agricultural produce, making better storage arrangements and investing in post-harvest processing facilities, a KU spokesperson said.

Ambassador Theo said the meeting between the delegations would give impetus to various ambitious works related to increasing international cooperation with scientists, students and farmers. Advanced technologies and innovations of the university will significantly improve the economy of the Republic of Congo.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar