Growing opium in animal shed, man held in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 30
The Sirsa Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid at Subakhera village in Sirsa district and apprehended a person with opium plants on Friday. An FIR has been registered against the suspect at the Baragudha police station.
A team of the Sirsa Anti-Narcotics Cell that was patrolling in the village on Friday got a tip-off that Jagtar Singh had planted opium plants inside his animal shed. Subsequently, the police conducted the raid and detained him. When the police asked him for a licence for cultivating opium, Jagtar failed to produce one. The police uprooted about 2 kg of opium plants from the vicinity and arrested him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...