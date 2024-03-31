Growing opium in animal shed, man held in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, March 30

The Sirsa Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid at Subakhera village in Sirsa district and apprehended a person with opium plants on Friday. An FIR has been registered against the suspect at the Baragudha police station.

A team of the Sirsa Anti-Narcotics Cell that was patrolling in the village on Friday got a tip-off that Jagtar Singh had planted opium plants inside his animal shed. Subsequently, the police conducted the raid and detained him. When the police asked him for a licence for cultivating opium, Jagtar failed to produce one. The police uprooted about 2 kg of opium plants from the vicinity and arrested him.

