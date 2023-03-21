GRP SP, 5 policemen booked on abetment to suicide charge

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 20

Three days after the suicide by a retired inspector, the GRP, Hisar, have registered a case of abatement to suicide against the Superintendent of Police (SP), Railways, Sangeeta Kalia, DSP Gurdyal Singh and four other police personnel today.

The police recovered a suicide note of the victim from near his body

The retired inspector of the GRP, Raghuvir Singh, a resident of Bichpari village in the district, had died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train on the Hisar-Ludiana rail section outside his village on March 17. The police recovered a suicide note of the victim from near his body, in which he had written of harassment by six police officials, including the SP, Railways. Raghuvir Singh, who retired nearly two months ago, was facing a departmental inquiry and a criminal case under the SC/ST Act. He was upset due to a case against him. The GRP has booked SP Sangeeta Kalia, DSP Gurdyal Singh, Sub-Inspector Kashmir Singh, who is the Reader of the SP, Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh who is the CIA in-charge of the GRP, Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh and Head Constable Surender Singh under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the IPC.

The complainant, Sube Singh, a relative of the victim, alleged that some colleagues in the GRP were nursing a grudge against him and he was transferred from Hisar to Chandigarh. He alleged that Raghuvir Singh was transferred back to Hisar after some time. But, on the basis of a complaint, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him. An FIR was also registered against him under various sections of the SC/ST Act on the complaint of Joginder Singh (CIA in-charge of the GRP) while alleging that the SP and DSP were also acting at the behest of the complainant.