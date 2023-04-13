 GST collection up 21% in Faridabad : The Tribune India

GST collection up 21% in Faridabad

South zone records highest tax rise, west lowest

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 12

The collection of the state GST (SGST) in Faridabad district has increased by 21.53 per cent by the end of financial year of 2022-23 as compared to the previous year, according to officials of the Excise and Taxation Department here.

The department here has collected around an amount of Rs 7,930.8 crore in the past 12 months, which is about Rs 1,405.47 crore more than the corresponding period of 2021-22, as per the details compiled by the department. This is the second consecutive year when the department has recorded higher revenue. The revenue which had decreased by 13.28 percent in the year 20-21 due to Covid has recovered after the remarkable improvement in the commercial and manufacturing activities in the district in the past about two years, it was claimed. Among the four zones of the Excise and Taxation Department, the south zone has recorded the highest rise of 39.47 per cent. The lowest increase of 13.68 per cent has been recorded in the west zone.

“This time the hike is of 21.53 per cent. The collection grew by 29.09 per cent in 2021-22, when the business had got hardly hit by the Covid and lockdown,” said a senior official of the District Excise and Taxation Department. The growth of the SGST in 2019-20 had been only 10.08 per cent in comparison to the period of 2018-19, it is added. However the number of taxpayer units in the district has been on constant rise in the past four years.

Against a total of 47,348 units in 2018-19, the number swelled to 71,022 in 2021-22. The number of units covered under the state and central GST have reported to have increased between five to 10 percent in the past one year also.

