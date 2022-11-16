GST collection up by 23% this fiscal: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said there had been an increase of about 23 per cent in the GST collection so far as compared to last year.

He said Rs 14,302 crore GST had been collected till November 14, 2021, while Rs 18,290 crore received so far this year, which shows an increase of about 22.71 per cent.

Regarding excise collection, Dushyant said during 2019-20, Rs 6,361 crore revenue was received, while it was Rs 6,790 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 7,936 crore in 2021-22. This year, Rs 5,736 crore has been collected and it is expected to touch the benchmark of Rs 9,500 crore in the current excise year, which would be a great achievement for the state, he added.

We were marching towards setting a new record, while the government had set the target of recovering Rs 8,900 crore this year, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Dushyant said flow meters would be installed in all distilleries of the state by February 28, 2023. Orders have been given to install POS (point of sale) machines at all liquor shops in the state by December 31, 2022.

So far, the POS systems have been installed at 55 per cent shops in the state. He further said the shop owners failing to install the machines within the stipulated time would face a heavy penalty.

Notably, Haryana is the first state in the country where directions have been given to install the POS machines at liquor shops.

The Deputy CM further said CCTV cameras had been installed in all distilleries. All such units are being monitored through the CCTV cameras by setting up a control room at the headquarters.

